Northwest Missouri State wins 20th straight, knocking off Kim Anderson’s Pitt State squad

The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men’s basketball team rolled to its 20th win of the season with a 111-83 triumph over the Pittsburg State University Gorillas on Thursday in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats shot 55.6 percent from the field. Northwest drained 18-of-37 shots from three-point range and were a perfect 13-of-13 at the free throw line.

Senior Joey Witthus torched the Gorillas for a career-high 36 points, which included eight three-pointers. Witthus was 13-of-19 from the field.

Northwest has won 15 consecutive MIAA games dating back to the 2017-18 season … Northwest is 10-0 at home this season … the Bearcats are 72-7 in their last 79 MIAA games, including 38-1 in Bearcat Arena … Ryan Hawkins added three steals to up his MIAA-leading total to 50 on the year … Northwest’s 20-0 start ties it for the third-best start to a season in school history.

BEST STARTS IN SCHOOL HISTORY

31-0 – 1929-30

24-0 – 2016-17

20-0 – 1931-32

20-0 – 1939-40

20-0 – 2018-19