Sterk “shocked and dismayed” by NCAA’s ruling on tutor wrongdoing

The University of Missouri sent out two statements regarding Thursday’s penalties handed down by the NCAA after their investigation into a tutor’s wrongdoing.

Statement From Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk:

“Once these issues were brought to our attention in November 2016, the university moved swiftly and fully cooperated with the NCAA Enforcement staff to jointly investigate the allegations that were made. We are shocked and dismayed by the penalties that have been imposed today and will aggressively fight for what is right.

The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case, and the University will immediately appeal this decision that has placed unfair penalties on our department and programs. It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.

It is important to note that this was the action of one individual, who acted unilaterally and outside of the expectations that we have established for our staff members.

I assure our alumni, friends and our community that the deeply disappointing actions of that one individual do not reflect the values and expectations we hold for our staff. Mizzou coaches, student-athletes and staff are committed to upholding our core values of respect, integrity, gratitude, humility and togetherness. We will move forward living up to our frequently stated ideal of “Win it Right” and vigorously defend this unjust penalty.”

Statement from University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright:

“Under Jim Sterk’s tremendous leadership, he has instilled a culture of integrity and purpose in our program and has been a champion for academic excellence. His commitment to the “Win it Right” attitude is on display within Mizzou athletics and our talented student-athletes. As we appeal this harsh and inconsistent decision, we are fortunate to have a leader of Jim’s ability to lead our program and our athletes. We are grateful to our alumni, friends and supporters for their support and commitment to Mizzou athletics, which we all know plays a vital role at this great university.”