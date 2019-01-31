Small College Basketball Division II Classic and National Hall of Fame to return to St. Joseph

Small College Basketball is excited to announce a return to St. Joseph, Missouri for the 2019 Small College Basketball Division II Classic, presented by Hillyard and the SCB National Hall of Fame Induction ceremony next November.

Formerly known as the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, SCB Division II Classic will return to the Civic Arena on Friday and Saturday, November 2-3, while the National Hall of Fame will now take place at the Missouri Theatre in St. Joseph, Missouri on Thursday, November 1.

“Missouri Western is proud to partner with Small College Basketball, Hillyard and the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau to bring the Small College Basketball Division II Classic back to Civic Arena in 2019,” said Missouri Western Director of Athletics Josh Looney. “The 2018 event proved to be NCAA Division II’s premier in-season men’s basketball tournament, highlighted by a national field and eight competitive games. We were very pleased with the economic impact of the event’s debut in St. Joseph and look forward to continuing to grow the tournament in our community.”

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction and Classic, featuring eight premier NCAA Division II basketball teams, will be available in the near future. The eight participating teams, along with match-ups and game times, will be announced in April.

The 2018 SCB Hall of Fame Classic had an estimated economic impact for the St. Joseph, Missouri community of $220,950.

“We’re excited to be back in St. Joseph for the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction and Small College Basketball Division II Classic,” said SCB Founder John McCarthy. “St. Joseph is a excellent fit for these events and we look forward to building upon our 2018 events and making them even better in 2019.

“We’re very grateful to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau for their partnership. It’s been a real pleasure to work with them. Additionally, and importantly, we’re excited and grateful to Hillyard for their continued partnership and we’re very thankful to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association for providing the exemption for the SCB Division II Classic.”

This will mark the fourth Small College Basketball Classic and Hall of Fame, which began in 2016.