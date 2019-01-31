Odom on NCAA penalties: “I will damn sure fight”

Mizzou head coach Barry Odom released a statement via Twitter commending the University’s leadership and his commitment to helping fight this appeals process. Earlier on Thursday, the NCAA handed down penalties to the football, baseball and softball programs related to a tutor gone rogue.

On a teleconference with the media, Sterk announced that the school has retained the services of attorney Mike Glazier of Kansas City. I reached out to Glazier who declined to comment on how he would move forward with presenting his case to the appeals committee and referred all questions back to the athletic department.

Sterk did not give a timetable, but expects an appeal could take “months, not weeks.” Sterk would not speculate on how that would affect postseason for the 2019 football season.