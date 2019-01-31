MSHSAA chooses Ozark, Mo. for high school baseball championships

The high school baseball championships will have a new home starting in 2021. The MSHSAA board of directors selected U.S. Baseball Park as the venue from 2021 through 2025. The current site is O’Fallon Field in O’Fallon, Mo.

• May 31-June 5, 2021

• May 30-June 4, 2022

• May 29-June 3, 2023

• May 27-June 1, 2024

• June 2-June 7, 2025

“We are excited to partner with U.S. Baseball Park and general manager Mark Stratton, the Springfield Sports Commission and the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. U.S. Baseball Park is a beautiful facility and will afford our students and communities a great baseball experience,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, executive director at MSHSAA.

Attendance for the championships over the past five years has averaged 8,349 each year.

U.S. Baseball Park, ais a 4,000 plus-seat stadium that features a turf playing surface and also features a state-of-the-art video board. U.S. Baseball Park is also home to Drury University Baseball, Show-Me Collegiate League, Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, and Heart of America Conference Tournament.

MSHSAA is the governing body for high school activities in Missouri. About 580 high schools are members of MSHSAA, which conducts championship-level activities in 23 activities.