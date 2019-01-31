Mizzou athletics hit with sanctions following NCAA’s investigation into tutor conduct

A Division I Committee of Infractions for the NCAA found that a former University of Missouri tutor violated ethics and academic conduct by providing extra benefits while working with 12-student-athletes. The penalties involved the football, baseball and softball programs.

The penalties include:

Three years of probation. A 10-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the tutor must restrict her from any athletically related duties. A 2018-19 postseason ban for the baseball and softball programs. A 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program. A vacation of records in which football, baseball and softball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release. A 5 percent reduction in the number of scholarships in each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year. Recruiting restrictions for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year, including: A seven-week ban on unofficial visits. A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits. A seven-week ban on recruiting communications. A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations. A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days. A disassociation of the tutor. Details of the disassociation can be found in the public report (self-imposed by the university). A fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.



The NCAA did not name the tutor due to her repeated threats to leak information about the case.

The committee did not find evidence to support her claims that colleagues encouraged or directed her to take such measures. However, the committee concluded: “Simply put, 12 student-athletes did not complete their own work.” It continued that the tutor continued her actions despite receiving extensive and comprehensive education on appropriate tutoring practices.

Listen the NCAA’s press conference Q & A with chief hearing office Dave Roberts, explaining how the penalties were decided as well as what the options are for senior student-athletes and the appeal process.

In November of 2016, former tutor Yolanda Kumar self-reported herself of wrong-doing in what she called “academic dishonesty,” in a post on her private Facebook account. In her post, she claimed, ” I have taken and assisted with entrance assessment, completed entire courses, and I been present to provide assistance with online assessments. It was encouraged, promoted, and supported by at least two Academic Coordinators for athletes in revenue-generating sports.”