Missouri State edges Valpo in OT

Missouri State junior Keandre Cook’s two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime lifted the Bears past Valparaiso, 55-54, on the road Tuesday. Cook led all players with 17 points for MSU (11-11, 5-4 MVC), while Jared Ridder added 13, and Josh Webster scored 12.  Cook scored Missouri State’s last four points in overtime to overcome a three-point deficit in the final two minutes of the extra period.

With a one-point lead on its final possession, Valparaiso ran the shot clock out for a violation, turning the ball back to the Bears with 12.7 seconds to go.  Cook had a chance to win it in regulation but couldn’t get a shot off.

For the game, Missouri State shot 30.9 percent (17-of-55) from the field and 7-of-17 (.412) from long range. The Bears were out-rebounded 37-35, but converted 14-of-16 (.875) at the foul line. The Bears wrap their two-game league road swing Saturday at UNI with a 7 p.m. tipoff from McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. Missouri State returns to JQH Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 6 to battle rival Southern Illinois in a regionally-televised showdown.