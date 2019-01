It’s warmer on Antartica than it is in the Midwest

Jared Goff admits he may have cheered for Brady when he was a little boy. Brady doesn’t take the Super Bowl for granted.

Auburn is without their starting center. They are 0-3 in the games he’s missed with an injury. Big night for Tilmon? I share my thoughts on tonight’s game.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook