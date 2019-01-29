St. Louis cop accused of killing fellow officer reportedly arrested at hospital

St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren, 29, has reportedly been arrested for alleged involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in last Thursday’s shooting death of colleague Katlyn Alix.

Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened when two male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. A female officer, Alix, stopped by while she was off-duty and the other two were on the clock.

Hendren claimed he was at the home taking turns with Alix pulling the trigger of a gun with a single bullet and pointing the weapon at each other. His partner was also at the home at the time of the incident.

Alix, 24, was reportedly shot in the chest with a revolver – not a department weapon.

Hayden said the officers took Alix to a hospital where she died shortly after.

Hendren was treated at a hospital for head-butting a parked police SUV after taking Alix to the hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the victim’s parents have hired a legal team, including high-profile St. Louis attorney Scott Rosenblum, to “ensure a thorough investigation is done”.

The newspaper says Alix’s visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. A prayer service will be at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica.

The victim was married to a fellow officer, who was not among the group involved in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

