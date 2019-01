Top Stories: A St. Louis police officer who allegedly killed a fellow officer last week as they took turns firing a revolver containing a single bullet was booked into jail and released yesterday. Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter. And a man turned himself in and was arrested yesterday for a double shooting that took place Sunday night in mid-Missouri’s Boone County. 34-year-old Michael Stapleton is accused in the shooting in which one person remains in a hospital.

