Missouri Congressman says Trump should deliver aspirational State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address in one week. After Trump ended the partial government shutdown, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, changed her mind and invited Trump to give the annual address.

Western Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver tells Fox News the president should not use the speech to “launch attacks” and further divide the country.

“I think he ought to come in and deliver a speech on the state of the United States and then be aspirational in his speech, talk about what we stand for and where we are going to go,” says Cleaver. “I do think that the president and the Democrats should have something that people in the country are proud of. When the lights are off that night, everybody ought to feel pretty good. They may disagree, but they feel pretty good about being an American.”

Cleaver, a Kansas City Methodist church minister, says some Congressional members are boycotting the address, but he is not.

