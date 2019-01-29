Cunningham named SEC Player of the Week

Mizzou Women’s Basketball senior guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) is the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday. Cunningham averaged 23.5 points per game in Mizzou’s games against nationally-ranked Kentucky (Jan. 24) and Auburn (Jan. 27), and recorded her ninth career 30-point game Sunday.

Cunningham has now won a conference-leading 10 weekly honors in her career. This is the fourth time she has been named the SEC Player of the Week. In 2015-16, Cunningham earned a conference record six Freshman of the Week nods.

Cunningham scored 30 points and drained a season-high six three-pointers in Mizzou’s 74-65 win over Auburn Sunday, moving the Tiger senior moved into third-place on Mizzou’s all-time scoring list with 1,928 points. She surpassed Julie Helm, who scored 1,925 points from 1996-00. Cunningham also reached 200 made three-pointers in the game, becoming just the third player in Mizzou history to reach that mark.