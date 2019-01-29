Chiefs training camp returning to St. Joe and Missouri Western for 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western State University have reached an agreement that will keep the Chiefs in St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp in 2019. It marks the 10th-consecutive year of Chiefs training camp at the home of the Griffons.

“Missouri Western State University has continued to deliver outstanding facilities and services for our annual training camp since we moved back to the state of Missouri prior to the 2010 season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “The university and the city of St. Joseph provide our team the unique ability to go away for camp, while also offering resources and amenities for fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom to have access to their favorite team. We are thankful to Missouri Western State University leadership, specifically MWSU President Dr. Robert Vartabedian and Director of Athletics Josh Looney, for their continued support. We are looking forward to another summer in St. Joseph later this year.”

The Chiefs have held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University every year since 2010, when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. Of the five total training camp sites used throughout franchise history, the 10-year tenure in St. Joseph is the third-longest at any one location.