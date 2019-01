First, hear from Whit and Dayton on the Royals big signing

Hear how Drew Lock does in the huddle at Senior Bowl week. He did quite well.

Plus, is frustration starting to set in for Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin when it comes to fouls on Jeremiah Tilmon. You listen and decide.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook