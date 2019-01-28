President Trump endorses bible study bill in Missouri legislature

President Trump has praised proposals in the Missouri legislature to offer bible study classes in public schools. In a tweet Monday, the president called moves by several states to introduce bible literacy courses “Great!”

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Missouri is one of six states with measures filed this year to incorporate bible study classes into public high schools’ curriculums.

USA Today reported that the legislation in all the states is being coordinated by an organization called Project Blitz, which is made up of conservative Christian political groups. It has a 100-page plus playbook detailing language to be included in the legislative measures.

In Missouri, Republican Senator Ed Emery of Lamar and GOP House member Curtis Trent of Springfield have identical concurrent resolutions to encourages public high schools to offer an elective course on the Bible and require all world literature courses to incorporate the bible. The resolutions declare the courses are intended to teach bible content necessary to understanding contemporary society and culture.

The measures are opposed by groups like the American Civil Liberties Union that contend they’re an infringement on the separation of church and state. A clause in the First Amendment of the Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” According to USA Today’s reporting, lawmakers who support the proposals contend it’s possible to teach the Bible in accordance with the Constitution.

The other states offering bible study legislation this year are Florida, Indiana, North Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia. Kentucky was the first state to pass such a bill into law in 2017.

Monday morning, “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel interviewed North Dakota Republican House member Aaron McWilliams, who co-sponsored a bill to allow Bible classes in public schools in his state. President Trump is a consistent viewer of the conservative-leaning news outlet that largely endorses his agenda.

A recent poll shows the President’s approval rating slipping among white evangelical Christians, who have been some of his most loyal backers.