Top Stories: Bitterly cold conditions are expected Tuesday night through Thursday with temperatures below zero in mid and northern Missouri and wind chills of minus 15 to minus 35. No precipitation is expected during the cold spell. And a Highway Patrol K9 is getting credit for a drug bust on I-70 in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County over the weekend. Troopers arrested Zechariah Heryford from the state of California after the dog sniffed out 115 pounds of marijuana in his car.

