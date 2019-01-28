Extreme cold front heads to Missouri

The National Weather Service expects bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds beginning today through Thursday in Missouri. Missouri could have wind chill factors between -10 and -40.

The state Division of Fire Safety reminds you to be safe if you are using a space heater. The division says one-third of heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths annually are caused by space heaters. Fire officials warn you not to leave a space heater unattended.

Try to limit your exposure outdoors and dress in layers. Animals should also have adequate shelter from the dangerous temperatures.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet