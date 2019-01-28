Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Extreme cold front heads to Missouri

Extreme cold front heads to Missouri

By

Extreme cold front heads to Missouri

The National Weather Service expects bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds beginning today through Thursday in Missouri. Missouri could have wind chill factors between -10 and -40.

The state Division of Fire Safety reminds you to be safe if you are using a space heater. The division says one-third of heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths annually are caused by space heaters. Fire officials warn you not to leave a space heater unattended.

Try to limit your exposure outdoors and dress in layers. Animals should also have adequate shelter from the dangerous temperatures.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet