Blunt “reasonably optimistic” border security agreement can be reached

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says he’s “reasonably optimistic” an agreement can be made on border security to avoid another government shutdown. The Republican, who is one of 17 members of a committee appointed to work out a compromise on border-security funding, made the comment while appearing on Fox News Sunday.

All members of the bipartisan House led group are on budget committees in either the House or Senate. Blunt sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee and is one of four Senate Republicans on the negotiating panel.

He was joined in a 12-minute plus interview on the Sunday TV program by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has been the lone Democrat to vote with Republicans to support funding for a border wall.

Blunt said he’s optimistic an agreement can be reached to satisfy all interests involved, including a House now run by Democrats. “I’m reasonably optimistic,” said Blunt. “I think everybody’s stepped out into the new world we’re in – Republican Senate, Democratic House, new Speaker, Republican president. The initial touching of the gloves was not producing the kind of result that we need to produce here.”

He also stated it would be important to ensure the government remains functional while finding a border security arrangement the President will sign. “We need to work hard to see that we find how we can solve this in a way that the president gets what he needs, but the American people fundamentally get the government that they deserve,” Blunt said.

President Trump agreed Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing away from a 35-day standoff with Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion to build a border wall. He signed a measure that did not include money for the wall but allowed for the bipartisan committee to work out a compromise.

Blunt said President Trump has changed his view to becoming more flexible about what would qualify for increased border security. “The President went from talking about a wall along the entire southern border at one point during the campaign as part of a campaign discussion to, ‘Well, let’s have barriers where they work, and let’s have something else where barriers wouldn’t work as well,” Blunt said.

Democrats couched the President’s move to endorse a 21-day window for negotiations as a confirmation of their position calling for the government to be open before any debate on border security.

After announcing his consent to end the shutdown, the president indicated he would declare a national emergency to construct the border wall if lawmakers did not reach a longer-term agreement to his liking. Some legal experts have speculated that an emergency declaration would be challenged in court.

Sunday Blunt said a declaration would create a dangerous precedent where future presidents could exercise the same authority simply to implement their policy choices. “There might be a future president that I don’t agree with that think’s something else is an emergency,” Blunt said. “I think it’s a bad precedent. I hope the President doesn’t have to go there.”

During his appearance on the Fox news program, Blunt accused Democrats of switching positions on border security simply to oppose President Trump.

“Many of the Democrats in the last few months have looked at the president making this a big issue in his campaign, and they’ve decided, ‘Well, we can’t be for that anymore,” said Blunt.

He noted many Democrats voted for a bill to expand border fencing in 2013. That measure included 700 miles of fencing, but also included a provision favored by Democrats to let 11 million undocumented immigrants gain a path to citizenship.

The 35-day partial shutdown led to 800,000 government workers being furloughed or forced to work without pay. The President announced the government would reopen and employees would receive pay Friday after flight delays were reported at four major airports due to air traffic controllers calling in sick.

The shutdown began in the days before Christmas. The Senate had passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open until February 8. The President initially supported the measure but changed his mind after listening to complaints from conservative TV pundits and the House Freedom Caucus that it did not include funding for a border wall. Building a wall on the southern border that would be paid for by Mexico was a key campaign promise made by President Trump during the 2016 election.