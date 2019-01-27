Mizzou women hold Auburn to two points in the first quarter

Sophie Cunningham scored 12 of the game’s first 16 points. Missouri jumped out to an 18-0 lead and led 23-2 after the first quarter against the visiting Auburn Tigers. Mizzou ended it’s two-game losing streak with a 74-65 win Sunday afternoon.

Cunningham finished with 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 50% (6-12) from three-point range. Mizzou led by as many as 29 midway thru the third quarter.

The last time Mizzou held an opponent to two points in any quarter came against Southeast Missouri State in 2015, when the Tigers allowed just two points in the third quarter (12/2/15).

With the win, Mizzou improves to 16-6 overall and 5-3 in SEC play.