Mahomes goes no-look again in Pro Bowl. Earns game’s MVP

Patrick Mahomes tried to show off some regular season magic during the Pro Bowl on Sunday by attempting another no-look pass.  This time it caught his intended receiver off guard as the throw was a bit behind Juju Smith-Shuster and fell incomplete.

Mahomes finished 7-for-14 for 156 yards and one touchdown in the AFC’s 26-7 win over the NFC.

Mahomes completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Indianapolis’ Eric Ebron on the opening possession and was named the offensive Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes wanted to see his fullback Anthony Sherman get the award. Sherman three passes for 92 yards and ran for a touchdown.