Mizzou was up 70-56 with 2:14 to play. LSU closed the 2nd half on a 15-1 run to force OT at 71-71. LSU made five three-pointers in a five-minute span to help take an 81-78 lead. LSU had made just four the first 37:46 of this game.

LSU outscored Mizzou 30-10 over the final 7:14 of gameplay and leave Columbia with an 86-80 win over Missouri.

Jordan Geist finished with 25 points for Mizzou along with 11 rebounds in the absence of Mark Smith who missed the game with an ankle injury.

