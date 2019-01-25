Strafford girls basketball sets state record with 103rd straight victory. “It’s just so special.”

The doors to the gym at Strafford High School opened at 4:30, almost two and a half hours early. The gym was packed to see the Lady Indians varsity basketball team make history. Strafford beat Republic 69-42 for their state record 103rd straight victory.

Twin sisters Kayley and Hayley Frank scored 18 apiece for Strafford. Hayley who will play at Mizzou next year credited the community for their great support.

Strafford jumped out to an 11-1 lead and led the Tigers by 13 points at the half before pulling away in the third quarter.

This record-setting game was scheduled to happen on the road, but a game on January 12th got postponed because of weather, landing the game on Thursday night’s home date.

Their father and head coach Steve Frank remembers all the players who helped achieve this record over the last three years.

The Lady Indians are now 20-0 and haven’t lost a game since 2016 to Marshfield. By the way, the school that held the record of 102 straight wins set back in 1990…Marshfield.