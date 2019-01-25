Missouri traffic fatalities take a slight dip in 2018

For the third year in a row, more than 900 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2018. The figure of 918 traffic fatalities represents a slight decline from 932 in 2017.

Speed, distraction, impairment and fatigue continue to be the top causes of fatal crashes. According to Jon Nelson with the Missouri Transportation Department, cellphone related crashes have climbed 35 percent since 2014.

“It’s one of the fastest growing causes of fatal crashes in Missouri, and like most other contributing factors, it’s completely preventable,” says Nelson.

Pickup truck drivers have the lowest seat belt usage rate in the state.

“Eighty-seven percent of Missourians are buckling up. However, the few who aren’t account for more than 60 percent of our traffic fatalities,” says Nelson. “When it comes to cell phones, nobody wants to be on the road with a driver constantly using their phone, but so many people find it acceptable to do themselves. We can do better.”

Missouri is one of the only states without a statewide ban on texting while driving.

