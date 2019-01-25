Missouri Congressman invites Trump to deliver State of the Union in Springfield

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long, a Republican, has invited President Donald Trump to deliver next week’s State of the Union address in Springfield.

<blockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

Votes have been canceled for tomorrow but I’ll be staying in town. Looking forward to heading over to the White House after today’s only vote series. I’ll be meeting with @realDonaldTrump to discuss #Trade #shutdown and #SOTU! Stay tuned. #MAGA #KAG2020

— Billy Long (@auctnr1) January 24, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to let Trump deliver the annual speech in the House. The location of Trump’s address next week is up in the air.

Trump and Pelosi have been battling for more than five weeks over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build additional wall at the southern border. The gridlock has led to the federal government shutdown.

University of Central Missouri political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann thinks Pelosi’s move is unprecedented.

“This is definitely an example of how tense things are in Washington right now,” she says. “It’s been tradition in our modern presidency to move forward with a resolution to invite the president to have, it used to be called the annual report, but to have a State of the Union or a message about the State of the Union for Congress.”

She goes on to say that Pelosi’s act shows how much the parties are polarized.

“It also illustrates the amount of cohesion that both parties have within the parties,” Kuhlmann says.

Kuhlmann says President George Washington began the in-person State of the Union tradition. Thomas Jefferson later put the brakes on the annual event because he said he considered the message as too much of a monarch style. The presidents who served between John Adams and Woodrow Wilson delivered a written State of the Union note to Congress.

President Wilson revived the personal address in 1913. Kuhlmann says the president’s in-person State of the Union speech to Congress has been a common staple since Franklin Roosevelt.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet