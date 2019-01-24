St. Louis police officer killed by fellow officer

A 24-year-old off-duty St. Louis police officer has been shot to death today by another officer. During a press conference today, Police Chief John Hayden says two male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. A female officer, Katlyn Alix, stopped by the home in the Carondelet neighborhood.

“While they were there at that home, what we understand to be an accidental discharge, the female off-duty officer was shot in the chest,” says Hayden.

Hayden did not disclose what led to the shooting, why the officers were there, or how many times the woman was shot.

Hayden says the officers took the Alix to a hospital where she died shortly after.

The shooting is under investigation.

