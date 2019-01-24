No Mizzou Tigers on the list, but former Oakville Tiger makes All-SEC softball team

Katie Reed, a St. Louis native and now middle infielder on the Kentucky softball team was named to the preseason All-SEC team. Reed had nine multi-RBI games and 15 multi-hit games her junior season where she hit .352 with six homers and 32 runs driven in.
In addition to being a star softball player at Oakville High School, Reed also played basketball, track and ice hockey.
Among her career awards and honors at Kentucky:
– 2017 NFCA All-American (3rd in program history)
– 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-American (First player to receive first-team honors in program history)
– 2018 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
– 2017 First Team All-SEC
– 2018 Second Team All-SEC
– 2016 SEC All-Freshman Team
– 2017 NFCA All-Southeast District Team
– 2018 SEC All-Defensive Team (SS)
– 2018 and 2019 SEC All-Preseason Team
– Has appeared 2x on SportsCenter’s Top 10
All-SEC Preseason Team
|Name, School
|Position
|Cl.
|Hometown
|Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia
|IF
|Sr.
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Katie Reed, Kentucky
|IF
|Sr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Amanda Sanchez, LSU
|IF
|Sr.
|West Covina, Calif.
|Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
|IF
|Jr.
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|Aubrey Leach, Tennessee
|IF
|Sr.
|The Woodlands, Texas
|Kaylee Tow, Alabama
|OF
|So.
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Amanda Lorenz, Florida
|OF
|Sr.
|Moorpark, Calif.
|Aliyah Andrews, LSU
|OF
|Jr.
|Oldsmar, Fla.
|Kylan Becker, Ole Miss
|OF
|Sr.
|Miami, Fla.
|Mary Haff, Arkansas
|P
|So.
|Winter Haven, Fla.
|Makayla Martin, Auburn
|P
|Sr.
|San Diego, Calif.
|Kelly Barnhill, Florida
|P
|Sr.
|Marietta, Ga.
|Mia Davidson, Mississippi State
|C
|So.
|Hillsborough, N.C.
|Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
|DP/UT
|Jr.
|Lafayette, La.