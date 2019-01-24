No Mizzou Tigers on the list, but former Oakville Tiger makes All-SEC softball team

Katie Reed, a St. Louis native and now middle infielder on the Kentucky softball team was named to the preseason All-SEC team. Reed had nine multi-RBI games and 15 multi-hit games her junior season where she hit .352 with six homers and 32 runs driven in.

In addition to being a star softball player at Oakville High School, Reed also played basketball, track and ice hockey.

Among her career awards and honors at Kentucky:

– 2017 NFCA All-American (3rd in program history)

– 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-American (First player to receive first-team honors in program history)

– 2018 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

– 2017 First Team All-SEC

– 2018 Second Team All-SEC

– 2016 SEC All-Freshman Team

– 2017 NFCA All-Southeast District Team

– 2018 SEC All-Defensive Team (SS)

– 2018 and 2019 SEC All-Preseason Team

– Has appeared 2x on SportsCenter’s Top 10

All-SEC Preseason Team

Name, School Position Cl. Hometown Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia IF Sr. Glendale, Ariz. Katie Reed, Kentucky IF Sr. St. Louis, Mo. Amanda Sanchez, LSU IF Sr. West Covina, Calif. Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina IF Jr. Yorba Linda, Calif. Aubrey Leach, Tennessee IF Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Kaylee Tow, Alabama OF So. Madisonville, Ky. Amanda Lorenz, Florida OF Sr. Moorpark, Calif. Aliyah Andrews, LSU OF Jr. Oldsmar, Fla. Kylan Becker, Ole Miss OF Sr. Miami, Fla. Mary Haff, Arkansas P So. Winter Haven, Fla. Makayla Martin, Auburn P Sr. San Diego, Calif. Kelly Barnhill, Florida P Sr. Marietta, Ga. Mia Davidson, Mississippi State C So. Hillsborough, N.C. Bailey Hemphill, Alabama DP/UT Jr. Lafayette, La.