Top Stories: A 19-year-old junior at the University of Missouri in Columbia died Tuesday in his dorm room on campus. A cause of death has not been determined. Counselors have been provided for those who knew Boston Perry of Bethalto, Illinois. And Federal regulators have opened an investigation of a worksite death in Sunrise Beach on Lake of the Ozarks. A 41-year-old man was killed the day before at a Sunrise Beach condominium when he fell about 60 feet from a balcony.

