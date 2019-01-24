Missouri State blows out Loyola-Chicago

Missouri State used an incredible 30-4 run in the second half to push the Bears to a 70-35 win over Loyola Wednesday in Missouri Valley Conference action at JQH Arena.

The Bears (9-11, 3-4 MVC) were led by Keandre Cook’s 21 points behind five three-pointers, while Tulio Da Silva and Josh Webster dumped in 14 points apiece.

Missouri State out-rebounded the defending MVC champions by a 28-9 margin – the fewest rebounds allowed by any Division I team in a game this season – and no Loyola player had more than two.

Loyola’s rebound total was also the fewest ever by a team at JQH Arena, topping Valparaiso’s 19 boards set in 2012 by more than double.