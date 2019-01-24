Fast start can’t help Tigers finish off Hogs

Despite a career-high 22 points from Mark Smith and holding Arkansas to just four points in the first ten minutes of the game, Mizzou men’s basketball dropped a 72-60 decision on the road Wednesday night. Smith left the game with what Cuonzo Martin described as an ankle.

The Tigers lead 17-4 before the Razorbacks went on a 26-12 run over the next seven minutes to take a 30-29 lead with 2:10 left in the first half.

Mizzou led by two at the half but a three-pointer by Mason Jones put Arkansas up for good in the early moments of the second half.

The Tigers went down 48-42 on a three-pointer from Isiah Joe who finished with a game-high 23 points with 13:38 to play. Mizzou got to within a point five times but Arkansas closed on a 12-1 run over the final four minutes. The Tigers turned the ball over 24 times including 13 steals by Arkansas. That led to 27 points for the Razorbacks.

Jeremiah Tilmon scored nine points in the first half with one foul. In the second half, he was held scoreless and picked up four fouls. Mizzou is 8-1 when Tilmon scored in double figures.

Mizzou drops to 10-7 and 1-4 in SEC play. The Tigers are home Saturday against LSU at 5 p.m.