Top Stories: A 26-year-old mid-Missouri woman who intentionally drove her car into the Kansas River with her two children was sentenced to life in prison yesterday. Scharron Dingledine’s five-year-old daughter drowned in the incident. The University of Missouri says enrollment at its flagship campus in Columbia is on track with expectations. Enrollment for the first day of spring semester classes is 27,600, down roughly 2,000 from the fall.

