New Missouri Treasurer Fitzpatrick receives bipartisan praise (AUDIO)

Missouri’s lieutenant governor is praising new State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (R), who was sworn-in last week at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

GOP Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe worked closely with Fitzpatrick, when Kehoe was Senate Majority Leader and Fitzpatrick was the House Budget Committee Chairman.

“He’s a very aggressive young man that really understands what it means to protect people’s wallets and be a good fiduciary of Missouri tax dollars,” Kehoe says.

The state treasurer serves as Missouri’s chief financial officer and also safeguards more than $900 million in unclaimed property.

“As a small businessman I think he’s done a great job with his business, as a family man I know he understands Missouri values and I think he’s going to hit the ground running and do a great job,” says Kehoe.

Fitzpatrick, Missouri’s 47th state treasurer, is emphasizing the importance of making strong decisions, planning and fiscal restraint.

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, is also pleased with the appointment. Walsh tells Missourinet she worked with the Shell Knob Republican on some issues, when Fitzpatrick served as House Budget Committee chair.

“I find Scott to be fair-minded and up-front with myself and my (Democratic) members and that’s all I can ask,” Walsh says. “And I look forward to working with him and I’m sure he’ll do a fine job.”

Fitzpatrick replaced Eric Schmitt (R), who was appointed attorney general to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

