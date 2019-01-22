Mizzou falls behind early and can’t catch up at South Carolina

Back in the top 25, the Mizzou women’s basketball team was unable to keep up with 19th ranked South Carolina. USC held the Tigers to 35.7 percent shooting and six turnovers in the first quarter.

The Tigers fell behind by 14 in the first quarter and could never make that up losing 79-65.

Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) led the Tigers in scoring for the 13th time this season as she recorded 24 points, four rebounds and three assists. Most of her points came in garbage time as she spent most of the second quarter on the bench in foul trouble.

Points off turnovers were 23-12 in favor of the Gamecocks, who forced Missouri into 16 turnovers.