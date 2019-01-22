Mizzou A.D. Jim Sterk “Barry’s gonna get us to a championship game.” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk invited me to his office. In part one of this two-part conversation, Sterk lays out their aggressive plan for increasing members and donations to their Tiger Scholarship Fund.

Why did he give Barry Odom a contract raise and extension?

Even though he was caught by TV cameras less than happy and using colorful language (for which he was playfully ribbed by co-workers and his three daughters) following a tough loss, Sterk tells me he doesn’t need to be front and center at sporting events.