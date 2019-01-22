Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Lasergate! NFL looking into incident at Arrowhead

Lasergate! NFL looking into incident at Arrowhead

By

KMBC-TV out of Kansas City is sharing video evidence allegedly showing a green laser pointed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. According to KMBC reporter William Joy, the NFL is investigating.

Lasers can cause eye damage