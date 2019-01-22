Lasergate! NFL looking into incident at Arrowhead

KMBC-TV out of Kansas City is sharing video evidence allegedly showing a green laser pointed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. According to KMBC reporter William Joy, the NFL is investigating.

Lasers can cause eye damage

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady’s face last night. Play between the “muff” that wasn’t and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren’t aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019