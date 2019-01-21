Missourinet 7 a.m. News 01-21-2019

Top Stories: The predicted heavy snow for mid and northern Missouri never materialized over the weekend as the stronger part of the storm system developed in southeast Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service in Kansas City said several factors contributed to the storm fizzling out in mid and north Missouri. “The storm system itself wound up being further north,” said Mell. “The better energy for the whole storm system wound up being further south where they got the severe weather. And over our area, we wound up getting dried out with those strong winds that moved down into the area, so all three of those factors cut our snow totals.” And a man police say was involved in a shoplifting case in St. Ann near St. Louis was killed Saturday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving crashed as a patrol car pursued him. Two passengers were injured as was the person driving the other vehicle.

