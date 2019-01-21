Bill Pollock Show–Keep NFL OT rules, Andy Reid slow to react, Sean Payton whines. Yadi responds to Cubs’ Bryant (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I don’t mind the NFL overtime rules, but the league needs to do something about instant replay. How about they just ditch it? I’ll explain.

Hot takes from Andy Reid–got outcoached again in a big game. Patrick Mahomes–played better than Brady. Saints coach Sean Payton–big whiner. Drew Brees–right on when it comes to the missed call.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina comes to the defense of St. Louis and rips Kris Bryant of the Cubs!