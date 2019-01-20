Northwest Missouri State extends nation’s longest win streak

Missourinet

The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team extended the nation’s longest win streak to 17 with an 87-64 win at Missouri Western on Saturday at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Northwest (17-0 overall, 7-0 MIAA) also tallied its eighth straight road victory, which is the third-longest active streak in all of NCAA Division II basketball. Missouri Western dropped to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in MIAA action.

Northwest has won 12 consecutive games against Missouri Western, including six straight in St. Joseph … Northwest has won 17 of the last 18 overall matchups with the Griffons … head coach Ben McCollum is 17-2 all-time vs. the Griffons … the Bearcats are 69-7 in their last 76 MIAA games … over the last three seasons, Northwest has compiled a mark of 79-5.