Another weekend storm , mostly across northern Missouri

Another weekend, another dump of snow in Missouri. After last weekend’s storm that left historically heavy accumulations of snow in the central portion of the state, the next winter weather event will be comparatively minor.

While some areas in mid-Missouri reported 20 inches of snow by last Sunday, the heaviest accumulations in this weekend’s storm will be in the far north central and northeastern part of the state, where 6-8 inches could fall.

It’ll move across the state from west to east. But meteorologist Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service in Kansas City says there’ll be a sharp cutoff point where snow accumulations significantly drop. “There’s going to be a fine line somewhere along the Highway 70 corridor where we see those heavier amounts to much lesser amounts further south,” said Mell. “So, there’s going to be a pretty sharp delineation between the heavy snowfall and the lighter snowfall amounts.”

Most of northern Missouri is projected to receive 4-6 inches of snow during the storm. The central portion should see 2-3 inches while 1-2 inches is expected in southern Missouri. Southwestern areas, including Joplin, could see less than an inch of snow.

The storm will hit the northwestern portion of the state as early as noon Friday while the rest of Missouri will see snow later on into the afternoon and nighttime hours. Snowfall will exit the Kansas City area by 9 a.m. Saturday and as late as 6 p.m. moving east toward St. Louis. Winds will increase out of the north with gusts of 30-35 mph Saturday.

Mell says driving could be hazardous in the early stages of the storm because rain will precede snow. “We will see a lot of that rain flash freeze on the roadways, so there could be a layer of ice underneath the snowfall that comes later,” Mell said.

Behind the snow, temperatures are expected to drop significantly with wind chills in the single digits or lower through Sunday in many areas of the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation notes the chemicals it’s using to treat the roads lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.

Mell says there should be ample time to clear the roadways in and around Kansas City before the Chiefs playoff game Sunday evening. But he says those attending the game will have to brave the elements. “It is going to awfully cold, so make sure that you wear your warmest attire that you do have,” said Mell.