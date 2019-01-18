Another historic night for Mizzou women’s basketball

The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team vowed a comeback performance after letting one slip away from them at Florida on Sunday. Holding a conference opponent to the fewest points in program history, Mizzou pulled off a dominating 61-35 win over Georgia on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena.

Sophie Cunningham finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and a career-high five steals. It was Cunningham’s seventh 20-point game of the season, and her seventh game of 18+ points in the last 11 games.

After a slow start, Mizzou used a 21-8 run that lasted from midway through the first quarter to halftime to open up a wide margin. With the victory, the Tigers reach 15-wins on the season and improve to 4-1 in SEC.

Mizzou next travels to Columbia, S.C., where they will take on the Gamecocks at on Monday, Jan. 21. Tipoff is set to tip at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.