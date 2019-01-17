SEC losses start to pile up for the Tigers

Mizzou Men’s Basketball lost to Alabama, 70-60, Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Mark Smith and Javon Pickett each added 13 points to lead Missouri (9-6, 0-3) in scoring. Smith entered the game leading the SEC at 47.3% in three-point shooting. He made four of nine attempts. The Tigers also led the SEC shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc, but made just 7-of-20. They were also beat bad on inside points.

With Jeremiah Tilmon on the bench for a long stretch in the first half, Alabama turned a 13-12 deficit into a 32-26 halftime lead, which quickly jumped to a 13-point advantage two minutes into the second half. The Tigers would never get closer than four. The Tide outscored the Tigers 40-30 in the paint, outrebounded Mizzou 37-29 and their bench outscored Missouri 33-15.

Jordan Geist scored just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, including 0-for-5 from three.