Royals pitcher Skoglund suspended for 80-games

Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The 26-year-old would have been a rotation candidate in spring training, but instead will sit out the first half of the season without pay. He went 1-and-6 with a 5.14 ERA last season and missed three months with an elbow injury.

Skoglund tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced.

The 26-year-old Skoglund is the second Royal in less than a year to be suspended for 80 games. Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was suspended during Spring Training in 2018.