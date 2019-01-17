Odom adds former Texas Tech defensive coordinator to his Mizzou coaching staff

David Gibbs has joined the Mizzou Football coaching staff as an assistant coach. Gibbs is a 25-year veteran of the coaching industry, including 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator in the college ranks, and nine seasons as a defensive backs coach for three different NFL teams.

Gibbs comes to Mizzou after spending the last four seasons as defensive coordinator (2015-18) at Texas Tech. In 2017, Tech led the Big 12 Conference and ranked sixth nationally with 29 forced turnovers on the year, including four defensive scores, which was the most by a Texas Tech defense since 2001. From 2013-17, Gibbs’ defenses at Tech and Houston forced a combined 140 turnovers, which was tied for most in the nation among any defensive coordinator during that five-year span.

Gibbs has previously served as defensive coordinator at Minnesota (1997-2000), Auburn (2005) and Houston (2013-14).

“I’m excited to have David join our staff,” said Odom. “He’s got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our Athletic Department, football program and defensive room. His history of coaching and coordinating at a high level speaks for itself, and I know our staff will take advantage of his experience in all areas. He will be a great fit with our culture at Mizzou and our kids will enjoy working together and learning from him,” he said.

“I’m very grateful and excited to be part of Coach Odom’s program, this is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family,” said Gibbs. “I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward,” he said.