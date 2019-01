Top Stories: A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Kansas City area and parts of northern Missouri this morning as icing on roads is possible. Freezing drizzle is possible until 9 am. And precipitation will move into the state tomorrow with snow toward northern Missouri, rain south of I-70, and a mix in between. The wintry mix and snow will slowly creep south through the night and into Saturday afternoon.

