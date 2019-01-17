Missouri professor resigns amid accusations of using students as servants

A University of Missouri-Kansas City professor has resigned – two months after accusations surfaced about some of his international students being used as personal servants. The Kansas City Star reports nearly one dozen former students say Dr. Ashim Mitra hinted and threatened to have their visas revoked if they did not do things like mow his lawn, care for his dog, serve at his social gatherings and water his plants.

The newspaper says allegations in pending litigation show the university not only knew about Mitra’s behavior but administrators ignored complaints for years because Mitra was among the most successful faculty members to get millions in research dollars for the school.

Mitra, who joined the UMKC School of Pharmacy faculty in 1994, was put on paid suspension in November while the school investigated the allegations. A final hearing scheduled for today was intended to decide his future with the university.

