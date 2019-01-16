Northwest soccer program honored for sportsmanship

The Northwest Missouri State University women’s soccer team has been given the Team Ethics Award of Merit by the United Soccer Coaches.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Marc Gordon the Bearcats were awarded the silver certificate for receiving no red cards and 11-30 percent of yellow cards during seasonal play. Northwest received only four yellow cards during the 2018 season.

This achievement sets Northwest apart from other teams, demonstrating the program’s commitment to success on the field.