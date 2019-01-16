Mizzou picked for last in SEC softball preseason poll

The Mizzou softball team, under the direction for first-year coach Larissa Anderson, were picked for 13th and last in the SEC coaches preseason poll. Anderson takes over a Tigers team that went 30-29 overall and made it to NCAA regionals where they went 2-1 before bowing out to host Oklahoma.
The Tigers open the season Feb 8 in Tempe, AZ facing Utah.
Florida, the defending SEC champion, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite for the 2019 season after a vote of the 13 SEC head coaches in the annual preseason poll.
2019 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
|
Place
|
School
|
Points
|
1.
|
Florida (10)
|
142
|
2.
|
Georgia (2)
|
130
|
3.
|
Tennessee
|
108
|
4.
|
South Carolina
|
105
|
5.
|
Arkansas
|
97
|
6.
|
LSU
|
85
|
7.
|
Kentucky (1)
|
81
|
8.
|
Alabama
|
80
|
9.
|
Auburn
|
69
|
10.
|
Mississippi State
|
40
|
11.
|
Texas A&M
|
32
|
12.
|
Ole Miss
|
30
|
13.
|
Missouri
|
15