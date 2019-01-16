Mizzou picked for last in SEC softball preseason poll

The Mizzou softball team, under the direction for first-year coach Larissa Anderson, were picked for 13th and last in the SEC coaches preseason poll. Anderson takes over a Tigers team that went 30-29 overall and made it to NCAA regionals where they went 2-1 before bowing out to host Oklahoma.

The Tigers open the season Feb 8 in Tempe, AZ facing Utah.

Florida, the defending SEC champion, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite for the 2019 season after a vote of the 13 SEC head coaches in the annual preseason poll.

2019 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Florida (10) 142 2. Georgia (2) 130 3. Tennessee 108 4. South Carolina 105 5. Arkansas 97 6. LSU 85 7. Kentucky (1) 81 8. Alabama 80 9. Auburn 69 10. Mississippi State 40 11. Texas A&M 32 12. Ole Miss 30 13. Missouri 15