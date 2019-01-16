Missourinet

Mizzou picked for last in SEC softball preseason poll

The Mizzou softball team, under the direction for first-year coach Larissa Anderson, were picked for 13th and last in the SEC coaches preseason poll.  Anderson takes over a Tigers team that went 30-29 overall and made it to NCAA regionals where they went 2-1 before bowing out to host Oklahoma.

The Tigers open the season Feb 8 in Tempe, AZ facing Utah.

Florida, the defending SEC champion, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite for the 2019 season after a vote of the 13 SEC head coaches in the annual preseason poll.

2019 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place

School

Points

1.

Florida (10)

142

2.

Georgia (2)

130

3.

Tennessee

108

4.

South Carolina

105

5.

Arkansas

97

6.

LSU

85

7.

Kentucky (1)

81

8.

Alabama

80

9.

Auburn

69

10.

Mississippi State

40

11.

Texas A&M

32

12.

Ole Miss

30

13.

Missouri

15