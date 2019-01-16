Missouri bull rider dies following injuries

Mason Lowe, a 25-year old professional bull rider from Exeter, Missouri, died from his injuries in a bull riding competition Tuesday night in Denver.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason made the announcement on their website Tuesday evening.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” Gleason said. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

Here was a tweet from Mason Lowe’s account from a recent competition in Reno, Nevada.

Photo: Mason Lowe/PBR.com