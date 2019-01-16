Melissa Etheridge will sing national anthem at the Chiefs game

Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer Melissa Etheridge will sing The Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. The 57-year old from Leavenworth, Kansas made the announcement on Twitter.
This Sunday AFCChampionshipGame ArrowheadStadium @Chiefs vs @Patriots I will lead #ChiefsKingdom in our #NationalAnthem YES I AM!!!!! @ArrowheadPride @dpshow @richeisen @gmfb @pgsween @PSchrags I will be there!!! pic.twitter.com/OZyoL1Jdk8
— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 15, 2019
Etheridge had hit songs “Come To My Window,” and “I’m the Only One.” Etheridge first performed the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium for a regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.
Here is her rendition at Opening Day 2017 for the Kansas City Royals.
Start at
0:05