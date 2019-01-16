Melissa Etheridge will sing national anthem at the Chiefs game

Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer Melissa Etheridge will sing The Star-Spangled Banner before Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. The 57-year old from Leavenworth, Kansas made the announcement on Twitter.

Etheridge had hit songs “Come To My Window,” and “I’m the Only One.” Etheridge first performed the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium for a regular season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

Here is her rendition at Opening Day 2017 for the Kansas City Royals.



