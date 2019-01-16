Missourinet

Gordon chooses DePaul as his latest landing spot

Former St. Louis University forward Carte’Are Gordon took to Twitter on Tuesday night announcing that he will transfer to DePaul University in Chicago.  Gordon was a four-star recruit out of Webster Groves High, and won Class 5 championships in 2017 and ’18.

Gordon left SLU two weeks ago.  The Billikens have won five straight games and are 4-0 in Atlantic-10 play since his departure.  The Billikens beat Fordham on Tuesday night, 63-60.