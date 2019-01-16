Chiefs playing for the trophy named after their founder

Since 1984, the winner of the two conference championships have received a trophy. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will compete for the National Football Conference Championship and will be awarded the George Halas Trophy, named for the original founder, owner and head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Then later Sunday evening the Chiefs will host the New England Patriots for the American Football Conference Championship. The winner advances to the Super Bowl and is awarded the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the founder not only of the Chiefs but the AFL—the league that eventually became the AFC.

“It would be very special, obviously, for our family,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said after Saturday’s victory. “It’s one of the goals that I always put out for the players at the beginning of the year. First thing we want to do is win that Lamar Hunt Trophy. Then we want to go to the Super Bowl and win that Lombardi Trophy.”